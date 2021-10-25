Deadly crash on Highway 98 in Foley

UPDATE(10/25/21 10:08 a.m.) — The mail truck involved was transporting mail from Mobile. The other mail trucks on scene were those helping retrieve the mail.

The mail retrieved from the crash is being sent to delivery units.

Mail delivery will happen today.

ORIGINAL STORY

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirms a deadly crash occurred on Highway 98 near Fernwood Drive Monday morning.

The crash appeared to involve a mail truck and a minivan.

Highway 98 was shut down in both directions while ALEA investigated the crash.

This is a developing story.