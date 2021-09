POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — The weather is heating up and so is the competition at the 59th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur in Point Clear. Today was the first round of match play.

The field of 132 women was slimmed to 64 yesterday. Two women then play 18-holes head-to-head and the winner of each match advances to the next round. Play wraps up later this week with the top two women playing for the championship.