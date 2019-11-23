Day of Caring in Baldwin County for kids

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County United Way are hosting several community service projects Saturday with an emphasis on children helping in the community. This morning children will assist in projects like sorting at a Fairhope food pantry, painting at a Foley youth club or creating holiday cards for veterans in Spanish Fort.

It’s the 2019 United Way of Baldwin County’s Day of Caring for Kids. The projects generally run from 9 to 11 this morning. For more information click here.

