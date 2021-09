POINTE CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — It was another clear day in Pointe Clear for golf. Saturday was day two of the US Senior Women’s Amateur Championship at Lakewood Golf Club. 132 senior women golfers hit the links for another day of stroke play. After Saturday the field gets narrower.

Sunday the top 64 finishers will begin two days of match play. Wednesday the final two women will play for the championship.