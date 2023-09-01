FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The daughter of a woman found stabbed to death in a Foley motel Wednesday has been arrested, according to a release from the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit.

Katie Smith, 36, was seen by deputies outside of the Town and Country Motel early Sept. 1. Investigators said Smith ran into the woods when they tried to detain her. She was eventually taken into custody.

On Aug. 30, Smith’s mother, Shirley Smith, 69, was found dead at the motel. Investigators said based on the autopsy results they are investigating the death as a homicide. Shirley Smith was found with multiple stab wounds.

Katie Smith was interviewed by investigators and charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.