DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Minnesota Vikings released Daphne native Michael Pierce Tuesday, March 15.

Pierce said the Vikings asked him to restructure his contract, but he instead asked for his release.

Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million, contract in March 2020. An asthmatic, the defensive tackle opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, he played in just eight games due to injury.

Pierce was scheduled to make $7.9 million in 2022 with a salary-cap number of $10.235 million. His release saves Minnesota $6.235 million in cap room.

Pierce won a state championship at Daphne, before playing at Samford. He played four years with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Vikings as a free agent.