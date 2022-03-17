DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne native Michael Pierce is going back to the Baltimore Ravens. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the defensive tackle has agreed to contract with the team, just three days after being released by the Minnesota Vikings.

Pierce played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Ravens, before signing as a free agent with Minnesota in 2020. He played in just eight of a possible 33 games with Minnesota, opting out due to COVID-19 in 2020, and missing half the 2021 season with injuries.

The Vikings had asked Pierce to take a pay cut, reportedly offering a one-year deal at $6.5 million. Pierce instead asked for his release. According to Rapoport, Pierce’s deal with Baltimore is $16.5 million for three years. Sports journalist Josina Anerson reports $6.75 million is guaranteed.