Daphne’s Jubilee Festival of the Arts moving locations to allow for social distancing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WRKG) — Coronavirus is not stopping artists from displaying their work at Daphne’s upcoming Jubilee Festival of the Arts. The 32nd Annual Festival will still take place on September 26 and 27th. To allow more room for social distancing, it will take place at nearby Lott Park. In years past, artist booths have lined Main Street in Daphne.

COVID-19 is forcing events throughout the area to make major adjustments in order to allow for social distancing and health guidelines, including the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts. The 2020 festival, set for September 26 and 27 will have an Art in the Park feel, taking advantage of Downtown Daphne’s outdoor space. “From the beginning, we’ve said we’d be nimble and find creative ways to continue to support our artists and businesses who depend on events like this each year,” said Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce President Casey Williams. In years past, artist booths have lined Main Street in Daphne, but this year the open-air festival is moving to Lott Park, just outside the usual festival footprint. The move allows room to spread out. At full capacity, organizers can put 10 feet between each vendor’s booth and allow for much wider walkways for guests. Jubilee Festival of the Arts

The Jubilee Festival of Arts will also feature artists and Jubilee Market vendors on a Virtual Shop at www.thejubileefestival.com so patrons can continue to support them online.

For more information, contact the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce at

(251)928-6387.

