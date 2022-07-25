DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday was a special day for Daphne residents as the newly renovated Centennial Park officially reopened.

A new playground, swings, a rock climbing wall and a lot of happy kids. After a year-long project, opening day was busy at the park.

“I feel like a kid on Christmas this morning, you know seeing all the kids out here, just, that is so rewarding to know that you had a part in this but also the lasting impact it’s going to have for our residents for years to come and the memories that are going to be made among all the kids for being here and just playing here,” said District 6 Representative Benjamin Hughes.

For the fiscal year 2022 budget, the City of Daphne allocated $285,000 which got the park a complete makeover.

“All the playground structure here is brand new, we replaced all the swings, all the existing playground structure, we added things that were not here before, so it’s a brand new playground,” said Hughes.

The City is thrilled to welcome back visitors to the park.