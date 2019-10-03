Daphne zoning board nixes Bayside proposal for parking lot

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bayside Foundation purchased a historic home on Dryer Avenue in Daphne, as well as surrounding lots, and sent a request to the City to build an overflow parking lot for the school.

There was supposed to be a meeting about Bayside’s proposal Thursday night, but at the advice of the city attorney, the zoning board cancelled the meeting, according to a notice from city officials.

The notice reads, in part: “In September, the Bayside Foundation submitted to the Daphne Board of Zoning Adjustment requests for Special Exception. The applications included 306 Dryer Avenue and Lot 2 of the Toulmin Subdivision, a contiguous parcel located west of the intersection of Old County Road and Dryer Avenue. The applications stated, “We are intending to build a parking lot on the property. This parking lot will serve as overflow parking for Bayside Academy. This will help serve the campus and its parking lot directly across the street.”

The City Attorney cited a Supreme Court Case that states a property can only be re-zoned for a school or business parking lot of that property is adjacent to the existing building. In this case, the historic home and other lots are across the street from Bayside Academy.