DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summer is supposed to be hot but not this hot. 39 of the last 41 days have been above average in our area. So imagine what it was like back in July when Terry Lyle’s air conditioner called it quits. “It started blowing hot and then it shut down.”

Since then her Daphne home has been more like an oven than a house. The temperature inside is above 90 degrees. “I’ve just been praying for a solution,” she said.

Terry Lyle has been without air conditioning since July, 19.

She has been going back and forth with her home warranty company to fix the problem but so far that hasn’t happened. So, in the meantime, it’s borrowed fans, ice packs and a portable air conditioner. “At night in my room, it’s jumping from 88 to 90,” she said.

When it really gets too unbearable, “Sometimes I’ve just been sitting out in my car with my dogs so we can catch our breath because it’s so hot. So we burn up a whole lot of gas.”

The heat wave that has gripped much of the country shows no signs of letting up any time soon. “It rained a little bit and gave us a couple of days of feeling comfortable but then the rain stopped,” for Lyle, any relief is better than none. “No one should be in a place without heat and air that is a basic necessity.”

Lyle said she doesn’t have the money to replace the air conditioner so for now she is doing the best she can to stay cool.