DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne woman was sentenced to 81 months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft among other charges, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Roseanna Taylor, 41, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Taylor worked for “a medical professional staffing company based in Mobile, Alabama from about May 2017 through January 2019.”

Taylor was able to obtain personal information including “means of identification of certain medical professionals,” through her job.

Taylor started creating fake identification documents and fraudulent documents to obtain fraudulent loans, according to court documents.

Taylor then “provided both means of identification and fraudulent loan documents to other members of the conspiracy to assist them in obtaining fraudulent loans,” according to court documents.

Taylor was ordered to pay $127,663.26 in restitution and will serve a supervised release of three years.