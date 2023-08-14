DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Installing and servicing air conditioning and heating systems is the kind of work Cody Sigrest does on a daily basis. But the job he did Monday doesn’t come along every day.

“I just couldn’t stand somebody being without air right now,” Sigrest said. “It’s just, it’s dangerous.”

Cody Sigrest, The Southern Standard HVAC, unload a new air conditioning unit for Lyle’s home Monday.

After we told you the story about Terry Lyle — without air conditioning since July 19, using ice packs and borrowed fans to try and stay cool while she battled it out with her home warranty company — Sigrest and many others contacted Lyle wanting to help.

Terry Lyle, happy to have air conditioning again.

“They were like a swarm of soldiers like we are coming to help you, my sister,” chuckles Lyle.

They brought portable air conditioners, and food, offered places to stay while searching for a solution and then Sigrest called and Monday, he got to work. “We are going with a brand new air handler and a brand new condenser, drain fans and all the other components to go with it. Pretty much brand new everything but the ductwork,” says Sigrest.

Lyle says she is overwhelmed by the generosity but mostly she is grateful and a lot cooler. “The rouge on my face is because I put it there it wasn’t cause the heat was smacking me. I am good. Thank you, Jesus,” laughs Lyle.