UPDATE (2/24/22 5:59 p.m.): Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged one man for the murder of a Daphne woman.

Kenneth M. Gullett, 27, was charged for the murder of Amy Bowden. Bowden was killed in a crash early Thursday morning at U.S. 90 in Baldwin County.

Gullett was initially charged with Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident, but his charges have been upgraded to murder, according to a news release from ALEA.

ORIGINAL STORY

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a Daphne woman.

Amy M. Bowden, 44, was killed in a crash after she was rear-ended while driving down U.S. 90. The crash happened on Feb. 24 at about 12:20 a.m., about two miles west of Loxley in Baldwin County.

Bowden was rear-ended by a pickup while she was driving a 2013 Miata. Currently, it is unknown if the driver of the pickup suffered any injuries. ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.