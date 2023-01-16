FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a 49-year-old Daphne woman Monday in connection to a deadly Sunday shooting, according to a release from the FPD.

Conswayla Minor, 49, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police said there could be additional charges and possibly more arrests.

Police officers and detectives with the FPD were called to the 1600 block of South Oak Street in Foley for reports of gunshots on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Officers found Walter Daniel McDonald, 38, of Foley with a gunshot wound to his leg. EMS transported McDonald to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Emergency Room and then flown to University Hospital “where he underwent surgery and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit,” according to the release.

McDonald died from his injuries on Monday, Jan. 16.

Police said Minor and “one or more” of her family members got into a fight with McDonald and the shooting was related to the altercation.