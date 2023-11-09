DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a morning wake-up call Cody Parham wasn’t expecting Thursday.

“We had a late night with our baby,” said Parham. “He actually had to go to the doctor last night, so my wife was in the shower recuperating and seeing (the) media and everybody (today) is kind of awestruck. I’m in my pajamas…”

With balloons in hand and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit off the truck, Hansen Air Pros surprised the Army veteran in Daphne with something his family has needed for a long time.

“We had a few really hot days, but we were able to keep (the thermostat) down to like 76, 77, which when it’s 100 outside, and you come inside, and it’s 77, it’s OK,” Parham said.

The family won’t have to worry about taking it easy on an aging 16-year-old unit, as it was just replaced with a $10,000 upgrade. It’s part of Hansen’s second annual giveaway, where veterans register to win a new unit.

“He should not have to worry about his family having cool air or heat when he’s put his life on the line for our country,” said Hansen Air Pros General Manager Brianna Mcadory.

Parham worked as an intelligence analyst in the Army while in Afghanistan, receiving the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, NATO Medal, Army Achievement Medal and countless others during his service.

Now, he’s a nurse in Baldwin County, where he and his wife are raising a family. This holiday season, Hansen has taken the stress and worry away so they can focus on what matters most.

“That’s a huge financial relief: that we don’t have to worry about the AC, you don’t have to worry about the heater throughout the winter. It’s a huge blessing, very grateful,” Parham said.

