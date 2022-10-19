DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities surprised teachers with large checks Wednesday, awarding grants for special projects in the classroom.

“Daphne Utilities has done a lot for us,” said Dr. Betsy Anderton who teaches at Daphne High School. “They’re a wonderful partner.”

It’s part of the company’s annual grant day, recognizing teachers and the work they’re doing on campus. This year, six Daphne teachers were selected and they already know how the money will be spent.

“We have these robots that are called Spheros and the kids get to not only drive them with their computers, but they also get to program them,” said Daphne East Elementary School teacher Kim Nolfe.

Daphne Utilities is supporting teachers who are engaging in environmental projects or anything utility-related. Those projects are helping students with hands-on learning and that’s what Daphne Utilities wants to see.

“So it could be wastewater, water, natural gas, or STEM related,” said Daphne Utilities Communications Manager Samantha Coppels. “So, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

Daphne Middle School teacher Michele Marshall said her $1,000 check will go towards solar energy projects and help fund materials and books for her students.

“With solar energy it’s free, it’s sustainable and we can create things and give students equipment and just let them explore,” she explained.

Over at Daphne High School Dr. Anderton said her focus this year is to correct storm water problems, using gravel to fix those issues on campus.

“This gravel is actually going to fill in some holes that we’ve got from this new addition and other things that just happen around here,” said Anderton. “We’ve just got a lot of water so we’re going to use that to help remedy some situations that we’ve got going on down there. We’re excited.”

Wednesday marks the fourth year Daphne Utilities has awarded these grants to teachers in the city. A full list of this year’s winners is below:

Grant recipients from Daphne schools.