Daphne Utilities settles 2017 Baykeeper lawsuit

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesman for a Baldwin County utility says they have settled remaining claims with Mobile Baykeeper over a nearly two-year-old lawsuit. Among a number of terms in the settlement, Daphne Utilities agrees to maintain proper reports to the state, provide an updated sewer overflow response plan and agreed to pay $63,000 in fines to the state.

In 2017 Mobile Baykeeper sued Daphne Utilities, alleging the company was under-reporting sewer overflows to the state of Alabama. According to the news release, the settlement was sent to Baldwin County Circuit Court for approval.

The full Daphne Utilities statement is below:

This week The Daphne Utilities Board, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), the Attorney General’s Office, and Mobile Baykeeper reached an agreement to settle the remaining claims of a 2017 lawsuit. The agreement has been filed with the Baldwin County Circuit Court for approval.

Over the last 18 months, Daphne Utilites has worked diligently to remediate any areas within the system which could cause problems or which might not operate to manufacturers specifications. Virtually all of the employees now operating the plant are new, with up- to-date training and additional certifications have been added to their job requirements. Since these new implementations, the facility has experienced no violations.

Terms of the settlement include Daphne Utilities’ agreement to:

Maintain proper operations and reports to the state.

Provide an up to date Sanitary Sewage Overflow Response Plan to ensure proper procedures and communications in responding to sewage spills. Daphne Utilities will pay Baykeeper $50,000 for perpetual rights to utilize Baykeeper’s communication and notification systems to alert the public of any spills or other reportable events to the community. In addition, Baykeeper agrees that it will cooperatively report to and work directly with Daphne Utilities on any future spills or other potential violations reported to them or for which they discover.

Engaged a third party, independent contractor to perform sample collection, analysis, and laboratory procedures and their sewage spill response procedures to ensure that employees maintain the standards our community expects.

Provide engineering reports to the state upon any expansion of the system.

The Utility will pay $63,000 in penalties to the state. No fines and no attorney’s fees were paid to Baykeeper.

“Over the last 18 months we have implemented changes in personnel, operations, training and certification at our treatment facility,” said Bobby Purvis, Operations Manager and interim General Manager. “What happened was unfortunate but it is something we have used as an opportunity to learn from and improve our overall systems. We are working hard every day to keep our system exceeding expectations and the lack of any failures over the last year shows we are headed in the right direction.”

“While there are many factors which can impact our operations including grease and storm water, I believe that our efforts, over the last two years, have this system operating as well or better than it has at any point before. As the operations manager charged with leading the effort to implement these improvements in plant operations, I can attest that our team has learned a valuable lesson – we cannot rely simply upon equipment and processes. Today, our employees understand the important role each of us hold in protecting our community.”

Baykeeper also released its statement on the agreement Saturday morning: