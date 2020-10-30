Daphne Utilities receives award for operational excellence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) presented Daphne Utilities with one of this year’s NACWA Peak Performance Awards.
The Peak Performance Award ceremony recognizes outstanding clean water utilities that have demonstrated operational excellence with no more than five permit violations in a calendar year.
“Our public utility members are the backbone of the communities they serve, providing safe, reliable access to clean water services day-in and day-out,” said Adam Krantz, Chief Executive Officer of NACWA. “These utilities represent the top performers in the whole country and go above and beyond in their mission to protect public health and the environment.”
