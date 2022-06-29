DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne residents may notice discolored water Wednesday, but Daphne Utilities says they are aware of the problem.

They blame lightning from Tuesday and Wednesday’s storms for the issues. Lightning can affect water pumps and other equipment which leads to the discolored water. Businesses and residents near Whispering Pines Road are affected.

Daphne Utilities told WKRG News 5 that crews are working to resolve the issues. Residents of Daphne are asked to run faucets until clear water is seen.