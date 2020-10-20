Daphne Utilities awards grants to several schools Tuesday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities presented several checks to area schools Tuesday on the Eastern Shore. It’s part of their Grant Day where they choose teachers each year to receive a $1,000 check who are doing good in the community.

“It’s not something we can easily pull out of our budget, especially this year when we’re having to buy extra scissors because of the COVID, extra safety glasses. This is huge,” said Betsy Anderton, a teacher at Daphne High School who was awarded one of those grants.

Mr. Jackson at Daphne East Elementary School was awarded a grant for his Unique Learning Project, using music and teaching the many roles of the water cycle. First grade teachers were also awarded the grant money at the school. They’re using document cameras to learn more about natural resources and the environment.

Mrs. Mabire was another teacher who was recognized Tuesday. She teaches at Belforest Elementary School. She’s using books to inspire students to become better at conserving natural resources.

