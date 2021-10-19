Daphne Utilities awards grants to four Baldwin County teachers Tuesday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Coach Brent Boyd is known for leading Daphne High School’s baseball team, but when he’s not on the field he’s in the classroom helping students who want to enter the communications field.

“We put out the news, we work on videography, we work on being on camera,” said Coach Boyd Tuesday morning.

That learning comes at a price, but thanks to Daphne Utilities and a $1,000 grant awarded to the school on Tuesday, Coach Boyd and his students will now have the resources needed to build and grow a 24/7 podcast-style radio station on campus.

“We’re kind of bare bones here trying to do things with what we had from last year and so with us being able to do this we’ll be able to get this more advanced and make things happen a little quicker,” he added.

Daphne Utilities traveled to three schools Tuesday as part of the annual Grant Day program aimed at helping teachers in the classroom. Teachers apply for the grants online, then the lucky ones get notified in person if they’ve been selected as a recipient.

“It opens for about a month and then we go around to the schools and surprise them and today we’re hitting three schools and we’re giving away four grants,” said Samantha Coppels with Daphne Utilities.

Daphne East Elementary and Belforest Elementary Schools both received grants this year, too.

Mrs. Nolfe at Daphne East Elementary School was awarded a grant for ‘A Jubilee of Learning project’. This is a hands-on learning experience for students grades 3 through 6, giving students the opportunity to learn more about the wildlife living in Mobile Bay.

Mrs. Maibre at Belforest Elementary School was awarded a grant to purchase books that will teach students how to save and protect our water resources.

Mrs. Odom and Mrs. Brooks also received grants at the school Tuesday morning. Their grant will provide 65 Solar Rover 4m Kits. This will allow students to learn about alternative energy resources.

Back at Daphne High School Coach Boyd is thankful for today’s check and excited about the future of the radio station which brings faculty and students together to talk about issues off campus and what’s happening in the classrooms.

“Each teacher can come in and explain what they’re doing unique or what’s going on around the campus that’s unique to this school,” said Coach Boyd.