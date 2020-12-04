Daphne tree lighting takes place Thursday on heels of other event cancellations

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne’s annual tree lighting looked a little different this year, but people were happy it was able to happen at all.

On Monday, new mayor Robin LeJeune announced the city’s Christmas parade was a no-go because there weren’t enough groups willing to participate. Wednesday, Apollo’s Mystic Ladies pulled out of Mardi Gras.

The children’s choir didn’t perform at the tree lighting, food wasn’t handed out, kids’ ornaments were spread out across the wall instead of on the tree inside city hall — and even though the event was outside, people were asked to keep their masks on. All of this in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The pandemic is really taking a toll on festivities. Mardi Gras, this. Just ready for it to be over,” Chris Cantrell said.

Fairhope’s Christmas parade, which is always the day after Daphne’s tree lighting, will no longer take place Friday. However, the city will still host Art Walk downtown.

