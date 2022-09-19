DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of Foley have already passed similar resolutions. Gulf Shores is considering it.

“There’s very strict restrictions on who can get it, there’s very strict restrictions on how it’s presented. You’re talking about suppositories, you’re talking about pills, gummies. It’s not smokeable weed,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

The Daphne City Council is expected to approve a resolution allowing for dispensaries, but Mayor LeJeune said that’s just a formality letting the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission know they’re open to the idea. The commission will ultimately approve only 4 dispensary licenses statewide, then it’s up to each city to go through its procedures.

“We still have our planning commission, we still have our city council and things like that. It’s not just hey we’re going to start popping up those dispensaries all over,” he explained.

LeJeune had his own personal opinions on the topic. He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer earlier this year, and while he hasn’t needed it, he believes dispensaries and these products could help a lot of folks.

“When you sit in the center receiving chemotherapy and you look around the room there are people you go whatever that person needs to get through, just to get through the day, to get through the treatment give them whatever they need,” LeJeune said.

Mayor LeJeune said the dispensaries would operate like a pharmacy and would be monitored closely. WKRG News 5 will let you know the outcome Monday night.