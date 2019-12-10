Daphne terrorist the subject of new podcast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new podcast profiles the life of terrorist from Daphne. “American Jihadi” tells the story of Omar Hammami.

Only the first two episodes are out right now. The creator, Christoph Putzel says he’s trying to answer the fundamental question of why a middle-class kid from suburban Alabama gives it all up for a terror group in the third world.

The last time Hammami made headlines was when he was reportedly killed in 2013. Putzel says he had encrypted communications with Hammami. It’s not clear if he communicated with Hammami after 2013. The Daphne-born member of Al-Shabaab reportedly talks about his zeal early in his time in Somalia. That turned sour at some point. Hammami talks about a rift within the organization and how he went from being their young western face of recruiting to someone who feared for his life within Al-Shabaab.

The podcast also talks about the challenge of getting this story and continuing secret communications with one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. The podcast is eight episodes and is available wherever you get your podcasts.

