Daphne teen pulls woman from overturned car

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Veronica Robinson posted a photo on social media Wednesday night hoping someone would recognize the teenager she’s calling a hero.

“I am either buying him lunch or breakfast or whatever he wants to do,” she said.

Within minutes she was given his name. He’s Daphne High School junior, Jimmy Hamm.

Hamm went running towards a car that had overturned in the middle of busy Highway 59 Wednesday afternoon. It happened near Greer’s in Robertsdale.

“My mom always told me that you help people out because by God you may need them someday,” he said.

Jimmy knew he had to act fast.

“First thing I did was jump inside that car and get her out as safely as possible because I knew that car could come down any second on her,” Hamm added.

While he pulled the driver to the side of the road, Veronica was on the phone with 911.

“I saw him just kind of like slide through the door pretty much. He ripped the door off, jumped in and he just started helping her get out,” she said.

By now emergency crews had arrived on scene, but Jimmy wasn’t leaving her side.

“She was responsive, but she was in so much shocked she didn’t really know what was going on,” he added.

Jimmy received a few cuts, but he is doing okay. The driver’s name hasn’t been released, but we’re told she was doing okay and talking with family members after the accident.

