Daphne senior first Baldwin Co. student to sign for both indoor, beach volleyball in college

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Sam Pearish wanted to play college ball ever since he first stepped on a court.

“It’s basically been my dream since I started playing,” he said. “So just being able to do this with all these people here is fantastic.”

He’ll be living out that dream at Webber International University in Central Florida.

A group of his coaches as well as dozens of members of the Mobile and Baldwin County volleyball community attended Pearish’s signing day at El Kamino in Spanish Fort Wednesday.

“Today is a special day, not only for the Pearish family but also for those who play volleyball up and down the Gulf Coast,” said Gulf Coast Volleyball Region Commissioner Philip Bryant. “Particularly boys playing volleyball, because of access and the opportunity for a scholarship — Sam is leading the way.”

Lily Arnold (left) and brother Jackson (right) sign their letters of intent to play volleyball at Webber International University

Pearish isn’t heading to Webber alone. His friends, Lily and Jackson Arnold of Jay, Fla. — who are brother and sister — also signed to play both beach and indoor volleyball at Webber this week.

Bryant says Jackson and Pearish are the first two boys in the Gulf Coast Region to receive scholarships to play both sports in college.