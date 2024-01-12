DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The rain Friday didn’t cause any problems on Johnson Road in Daphne, but it’s been known to flood during other storms.

That’s why Mayor Robin LeJeune said the stretch between Highway 98 and Tractor Supply’s north entrance is getting much-needed drainage improvements starting Sunday.

“It’s a very low spot, and there’s typography and all kinds of different things there, so we’ll have a retention pond,” LeJeune said. “This is supposed to help with all of the water issues that we’ve had in that location.”

Johnson Road will be closed for two weeks while the work gets underway. The city is building a new animal shelter and the improvements will prevent it from being compromised in the future. Mayor LeJeune said the drainage problems need to be corrected before the shelter opens in August.

“We put this as a combination with the animal shelter improvements so we could do it all at once,” he explained.

Signs are already up warning drivers of the planned road closure. Until work wraps up drivers will need to follow the detour using Van Avenue or Ryan Avenue.

“This part of the project is probably a little over $1 million to do,” LeJeune said.

Unless weather disrupts the work, Johnson Road should reopen on Friday, Jan. 26.