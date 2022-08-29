DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a vote to support public schools in Daphne and one Mayor Robin LeJeune says is long overdue.

“It’s just giving extra support to good schools that we already have, but with the growth we’re seeing we don’t want to fall behind,” Mayor LeJeune said Monday.

On Tuesday residents will vote on a $3 million property tax increase which, if approved, would generate $1.1 million a year for the 6 public schools in the city. LeJeune says the city will get to choose how that money is spent on each campus.

“Right now the county school board, which covers the entire county, dictates where all the funding goes. What this does is gives more local control of some funds so they local community knows what’s going on inside their school,” he explained.

The added revenue would support new learning initiatives and help fund instructional aides at a time when classroom sizes keep growing.

“Helps those teachers get in part time tutors, people to help students who might have fallen behind,” LeJeune continued.

But, not everyone supports the tax increase. John Lake with the Common Sense Campaign believes the Baldwin County Public School System should do more with what they have.

“The Baldwin County school systems receive almost half a billion dollars. That equals to about $18,000 per student. The solution for better schools is that the school system utilize the money that they are already receiving more equitably,” he said in a statement sent to WKRG News 5.

Residents will vote at their polling locations from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Robertsdale have passed similar measures in recent years.