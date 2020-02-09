Daphne residents told to shelter in place at Ashley Gates Apartments

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.) — The Daphne Police Department says they are investigating a shots fired call at Ashley Gates Apartments.
The Special Response Team is being deployed for assistance with the investigation.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Daphne Police Department asks everyone to please avoid this area until it is deemed safe.
More information to be provided.
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police activity can be seen at Ashley Gates Apartments in Daphne. However, no details have surfaced as of yet.
A source tells News 5 Daphne residents are being told to stay inside and lock their doors.
News 5 is on its way to the scene for more information.
