DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an intersection in Baldwin County that’s only getting busier.

“You’ve got all these neighborhoods that connect to that area and we know it’s an issue,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

LeJeune is addressing residents’ concerns about safety issues when entering or leaving their neighborhoods at Corte Road and Austin Road along Highway 181 where developers continue to build new subdivisions. This week those residents are voicing their frustrations to city leaders asking for help.

“There has to be a solution before someone gets really hurt,” said a resident. Mayor LeJeune agrees.

“I mean you’re talking about Jubilee Farms which is a 900 home subdivision that we were told was going to take 10 years, but with the amount of growth it’s taken 5,” he explained.

That growth is already forcing the state to widen Highway 181 in Daphne from two lanes to four. Now, LeJeune is pushing for the Alabama Department of Transportation to install a traffic light to avoid further problems. He says it’s a project that’s been discussed for years.

“Once they open up the 4-lane they’ll do a warrant study on traffic to make sure that it is warranted for a light there. Once that happens then we’ll go into design and construction,” said LeJeune.

Once the project gets the green light it could take months, or up to a year, to complete the installation. We’re told construction on the 4-lane should wrap up early next year.