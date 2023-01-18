DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door.

“Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside subdivision.

47 new homes are proposed initially for the South Branch Subdivision, a development that, according to the site map, would eventually include 156 homes in a 3-phase build. Beth Navarro says the current plans show the new neighborhood connecting to hers.

“There’s no buffer between our neighborhoods. It’s all going to be tied in. It’s also a property value issue, as well,” she explained.

A site preview meeting was held Wednesday with the Daphne Planning Commission, still leaving questions unanswered concerning drainage issues and an extended turning lane that’s needed. The developer, South Hickory, Inc., has already removed two lots from their master plan to accommodate the city’s requests, according to the meeting.

Dustin Adams fears any development on the site will have longterm environmental impacts. “Tiawassee Creek runs right through this subdivision. There’s been a lot of money spent over the years. Since 2012 $14 million has been spent to restore the watershed,” said Adams.

It’s not just those concerns, though. Residents worry Pollard Road can’t accommodate the added traffic.

“With connecting these neighborhoods you’re going to bring hundreds of more cars and traffic and if you notice it’s already a little busy this morning for a two lane road with a 35mph speed limit,” Holston continued.

The developer has not responded to our requests for comment. A public hearing on the project will be held at Daphne City Hall next Thursday.