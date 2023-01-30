DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shots were fired Friday night on Milton Jones Road in Daphne. It’s the latest drive-by shooting reported in the city’s Friendship community since late December.

“There’s apparently two groups of people who obviously don’t like each other and they’re unfortunately resorting to violence to settle their disputes,” said Daphne Police Lt. Jason Vannoy.

At least 4 homes were hit by bullets on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 on nearby Pollard Road during two drive-by shootings. Both areas are outside of the Daphne Police jurisdiction, but Lt. Vannoy says investigators are working with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Fairhope Police in a joint effort to combat the violence.

“It’s frustrating because it’s perpetual. You know they’re going to be some type of retaliation for whatever happens and there’s no way to stop that until these people are caught,” Vannoy added.

A resident we spoke with off camera said she heard multiple shots fired Friday night and worries for her grandkids’ safety. Lt. Vannoy said luckily no one was injured Friday night and no homes were struck that he’s aware of, but he knows that’s not always the case.

“Bullets can end up anywhere and go through walls and obviously hit innocent people and uninvolved people so that parts very concerning,” he explained.

Capt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said all 3 agencies are following up on leads and doing surveillance work in the area.

“This helps us identify and root out the criminal element. These partnerships are especially effective when members of our community are involved. Working together is going to be a key factor in stopping these potentially dangerous acts,” Reid said.

Any tips you have can remain anonymous when you call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.