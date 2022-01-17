Daphne resident says bullets have hit her home twice, narrowly missing grandchildren

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the second time in just two months a resident on Pollard Road says her home has been hit by stray bullets

“My granddaughter and my grandson almost literally got hit by a bullet the first time. They just innocent. My grandson is 1 years old. My granddaughter is 3,” she said Monday, not wanting to reveal her identity during the interview.

The concerned resident tells us she’s worried for her family’s safety. The first bullet hit her home in November. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office called it a drive-by shooting at the time. Then, on January 5th, another bullet entered the home. This time it narrowly missed her granddaughter, she says.

“She had literally just come out of the bathroom when that bullet came straight through and hit the washing machine,” she added.

The most recent shooting on Pollard Road was last Wednesday evening when a woman was shot three times near County Road 64. A 17-year-old is behind bars charged with attempted murder, but this resident says the previous shootings are unrelated. She tells us the shooter is still out there and now she’s telling friends and family to stay away until the violence stops.

“After somebody has come by your house trying to shoot you for the second time that’s showing right there they’re trying to kill you. You can’t sleep. You have to stay on guard and you’ve got to protect your family. People shooting up in your house it’s total disrespect,” she said.

The homeowner says she’s staying in contact with authorities and hoping something is done before someone else gets hurt. She says she has given a suspect description to law enforcement, but so far she’s not aware of another arrest being made.