DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are warning residents about a pine straw scam that targets senior citizens, according to a department Facebook post.

Police said the scammers go door-to-door, offering pine straw for flower beds. And the crew looks the part, with two trucks loaded with pine straw.

The danger, police said, is that the scammers initially offer a reasonable price for the pine straw, and when it’s time to pay, they demand “an exorbitant amount much higher than originally offered.”

Police said the scammers operate two trucks, an “older model black or dark blue Ford F250” and a “blue Dodge Ram,” two men to a truck.

Police said the scammers have most recently been seen in the Old Towne Daphne area. Police encouraged residents to “watch out for your neighbors, parents, and grandparents” and to call 251-620-0911 if they see anything.

Door-to-door selling is not permitted in Daphne residential areas.