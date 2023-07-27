DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s only an exercise, but these officers are training this week to keep students and faculty safe when school starts back in Baldwin County August 9th.

“Like any training the more you do the more reps you get, the more prepared you are. So, this kind of training is something we try to do multiple times a year,” said Daphne Police Lt. Jason Lazzari.

The Daphne Police Department’s SWAT Team is making sure they’re ready to respond if they’re ever needed on campus. Thursday, they’re simulating an active shooter drill at the high school and going room to room to locate and secure the threat inside.

“It’s something that we never want to happen, but the old saying you know train for the worst and pray for the best,” he explained.

These trainings are becoming a common practice throughout the year as more officers join the force. Lt. Lazzari says everyone learns from these exercises, though, and they’re important no matter how long an officer has been with Daphne PD.

“The way we approach training is everybody on the team has an opinion, everybody sees something different. We don’t have one way to do things. Everybody kind of gives their opinion on it and we all learn from it, even somebody that’s been on the team for 10 years,” said Lt. Lazzari.

School resource officers are also trained and know how to respond if they’re needed.