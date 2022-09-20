DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are being trained on new technology that will help restrain a person without putting them or the officer in danger.

“It gives us the ability to do that from ten or fifteen feet away instead of actually putting our hands on them and getting into a wrestling match,” says Captain Brian Gulsby with the Daphne Police Department.

Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby gets “wrapped” during training for the Bola-Wrap device.

It’s called a Bola Wrap. The electronic device is about the size of a cell phone and uses gas ignition, similar to what is used in cars to deploy airbags, to shoot a cord with weighted hooks at each end. The Bola Wrap wraps around the legs or waist of someone who may not be following an officer’s commands.

“I can think of several instances in my career personally and incidents that other officers have worked that had we had this device, technology, it would have been perfect where otherwise we had to go hands-on or using the taser,” says Gulsby.

The department recently purchased three of the devices. They hope to get more.

“The noise and the surprise of it immediately deescalated the situation and that’s what we’re looking for,” according to Gulsby.