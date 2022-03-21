DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Daphne Police Department are requesting help in locating a woman who was last seen on Saturday, March 13.

Melissa Ann McCrory, 40, was last seen by family members on March 13 and since then, no one has been able to get in touch with her. McCrory drives a white 2003 GMC Envoy with a Baldwin County license plate.

Not actually McCrory’s car

Officers said foul play is not suspected at this time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Melissa Ann McCrory, you are asked to call the Daphne Police Department at (251)621-0911 or you can message them through Facebook Messenger.