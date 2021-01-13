Daphne Police searching for two women in “luggage cart heist”

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are searching for two women they say are responsible for what they call a “luggage cart heist.” They posted about it on their Facebook page saying, “LUGGAGE CART HEIST: The two women in the accompanying photos are wanted for the brazen theft of a luggage cart from a Daphne hotel around 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Also pictured are a similar cart and the pick-up used in the heist. If you recognize these individuals or the vehicle, please contact the Detective Unit at 251-620-0150 or through (Facebook) Messenger.”
