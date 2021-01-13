Daphne Police searching for two women in “luggage cart heist”

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) - The City of Spanish Fort will lose its longtime post office later this week after officials have been fighting to keep it for months.

The post office is considered a contract location, meaning it is not operated or staffed by USPS workers. In 2019, the longtime postmaster retired which left the location in jeopardy of closing. A local businessman, Gregory Saad, has been running the post office since that time. He also owns the shopping center where the contract office is located.