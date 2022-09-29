DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said used a stolen credit card at “several ATMs” in August, according to a Facebook post from the DPD.

Police said the suspect in the photos below used the stolen credit cards on the Eastern Shore between Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 2022.

If anyone has any information or details in reference to this, please contact the DPD Detective Unit at 251-620-0150 or through DPD’s Facebook messenger.