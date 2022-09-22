DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD.

The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of “unknown makes,” according to the post.

If anyone has any information or recognizes any of the individuals in the photos above, you are encouraged to contact the Daphne PD Detective Unit at 251-620-0150.