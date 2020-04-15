Daphne Police say man fired shot into vehicle during family argument

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police say they responded to a home after a fight got out of hand amongst family members.

They say Justin Dupree Jones shot into an unoccupied car during the altercation.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail. He’s charged with 2 counts of domestic violence, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle.

