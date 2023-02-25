Daphne Police are looking for a woman who is missing, according to a Facebook post from the Daphne Police Department.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are looking for a woman who is missing, according to a Facebook post from the Daphne Police Department.

Kristi Linnea Jackson, 39, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 19. Police said Jackson may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Jackson was last seen wearing white pants, a multicolored long-sleeve shirt and a white hat. She was last known to be in the area of Caroline Avenue in Daphne. Police have not said if they believe foul play was involved.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Daphne Police Department.