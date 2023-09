DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a missing woman, who was last seen leaving her residence on Aug. 14.

Melissa Bella, 30, was driving a Nissan Rogue with an Alabama license plate that reads: 5A0DRAW.

Those who have information of Bella’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 251-620-0911 or contact DPD via Messenger.