DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say a man walked into an open garage of a residence in the Old Fields subdivision and stole a weapon.

Daphne Police Lt. Jason Lazzari said there were victims in the home when the suspect went into the garage.

“The victim called in and stated that they had actually caught somebody on their motion camera,” Lazzari said.

The incident was caught on a motion camera around 5 p.m. Thursday. The video shows the man getting out of a car, walking into the garage and leaving with a weapon.

“They actually took a compound bow with some arrows to go with it,” Lazarri said.

Lazzari said this all happened while the homeowners were unloading groceries.

“It’s something that people do every day,” Lazzari said. “Just be aware if you leave your car doors open, the garage door open. At any time, someone can just walk up, and it could be anytime during the day so be aware of that.”

If the suspect is caught, he will be charged with burglary. Daphne Police also ask for anyone who may know the suspect to come forward.