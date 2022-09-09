DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD.

According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

In the 34 second video, you can see two individuals exiting the back door of the schools bus. One individual turns the corner of the bus and cannot be seen again. The second individual is seen shutting the back door and holding onto the handle for roughly eight seconds. In a second video shared by DPD, you can see a black Honda sedan drive around the bus. WKRG has combined the two videos together.

If anyone has any information regarding the individuals in the video, you are urged to call the DPD at 251-620-0911.