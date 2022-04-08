BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department said some of their officers were involved in a chase when the driver of a vehicle refused to stop.

Clifton Jenkins, 27, was near US Hwy 98 and US Hwy 90 when Daphne police officers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. Jenkins refused to stop when police initiated lights and continued onto the Causeway until he reached Battleship Park. He was taken into custody at Battleship Park.

Officers said the chase never reached high speeds. Jenkins was charged with attempting to elude police and possession of marijuana in the second degree. He also has several outstanding misdemeanor warrants in Mobile County, according to Daphne police officials.