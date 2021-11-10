Daphne police investigating social media post claiming man broke into house, assaulted girl

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A social media post about a burglary and assault in Lake Forest has Daphne Police questioning what really happened.

The post claims a man broke into a woman’s home on Pineridge Road and attacked her daughter at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The post gained so much traction online police went to Facebook to address the public.

It reads in part “There are multiple reasons to be skeptical that events occurred as described, but the matter remains under investigation.” Police say they did receive a report alleging a burglary or assault.