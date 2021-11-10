Daphne police investigating social media post claiming man broke into house, assaulted girl

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cell phone_351706

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A social media post about a burglary and assault in Lake Forest has Daphne Police questioning what really happened.

The post claims a man broke into a woman’s home on Pineridge Road and attacked her daughter at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The post gained so much traction online police went to Facebook to address the public.

It reads in part “There are multiple reasons to be skeptical that events occurred as described, but the matter remains under investigation.” Police say they did receive a report alleging a burglary or assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories