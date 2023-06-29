Daphne, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 98 Taziki’s Mediterranean Café near police headquarters around 5:30.

Police tell us a man was shot. That person was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police are working the surrounding area as part of the investigation.

Police say the suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hoodie, who ran away from the area.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe announced on Facebook that they will be closed Thursday and Friday but “will return to normal business hours as soon as possible.”