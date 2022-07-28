DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed in a driveway Wednesday, July 27.

Sawaida Arnold, 34, is a Daphne native who has been living out of the state and was “struck by multiple gunshots,” according to DPD. The shooting happened on Johnson Road in the Daphmont community at around 4:14 p.m.

Police said the investigation “suggests this was a targeted attack.” The suspect ran away after the gunshots Wednesday afternoon and officers searched for the suspect until six p.m. before suspending the search.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the suspect has not been released.